Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], July 31 (ANI): Dalai Lama on Friday expressed his condolence over the demise of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui.

In a letter to Lee Teng-hui's wife Tseng Wen-hui, Dalai Lama wrote, "As you know, I had the honour of meeting your husband during my first visit to Taiwan in 1997 when he was the first popularly elected President. Subsequently, we met again in Taiwan and at Peace Forums elsewhere and I regard him as a personal friend."

Also Read | Karnataka Minister BC Patil Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

"His contribution to Taiwan's democratic development was an exceptional achievement. Today, Taiwan is a vibrant and prosperous democracy with a rich cultural heritage. Perhaps the best tribute we can pay him is to remember his courage and determination and emulate his dedication to democracy," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)