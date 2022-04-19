Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): In his first visit since the emergence of the pandemic, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh between the month of July and August.

Spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Tenzin Lekshay told ANI that after spending most of the time at his residence since the global COVID-19 outbreak, the Dalai Lama agreed to visit and bless devotees in Ladakh between July and August.

This comes after the request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay Monastery and the current President of Ladakh Buddhist Association, Thupten Tsewang, on behalf of the Ladakhi people.

The two received a special audience from the Dalai Lama at his residence on Monday during which the request was made. The upcoming visit would be the first of the Dalai Lama since the emergence of a pandemic.

Last December, Dalai Lama, in his address during a two-day long virtual event on 'Maha Satipatthana Sutta' for Theravada Sangha, called India a role model of religious harmony in the world.

The event organized by the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society on 'Unduvap Full Moon Poyaday' was attended by hundreds of Buddhist lamas from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The Tibetan spiritual leader attended the event virtually from his residence in Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Indian religious tradition teaches non-violence, not harming others. In India, the practice of non-violence - Ahimsa and Karuna have been practiced for over 3,000 years. So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism, and so forth live together. India is an example, a role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony I found to be excellent in India," he said.

Dalai Lama made a visit to Ladakh in 2018. Notably, he had fled to India from Tibet in 1959 through Arunachal Pradesh. The Tibetan government-in-exile is headquartered at McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

