World News | Dalai Lama Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement Surgery; Recovery Progressing Well

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama underwent a successful left knee replacement surgery and is recovering well, his personal physicians said in a video message on Monday.

In a message posted on X on his official page, it was informed that his successful left knee replacement surgery took place earlier on Monday at Apollo Hospital here in New Delhi.

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"Following today's procedure, His Holiness returned to his hospital room in stable condition. His recovery is progressing well, and he remains in good spirits", the post said.

His physicians expressed gratitude to the medical, nursing, and administrative teams at Apollo Hospital for the care, support, and attention.

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"We are deeply grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and kindness", the post said.

It also recalled that in June 2024, the Dalai Lama underwent a successful right knee replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and made an excellent recovery.

https://x.com/DalaiLama/status/2063900242546917475?s=20

He arrived here in the national capital from Dharamshala to New Delhi on Friday last week for medical treatment on his left knee.

In an announcement shared on his X account, it was announced that following his recovery, he is expected to travel to Ladakh towards the end of June for an extended stay.

Last week, the Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award, which he won for the album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama', during a special ceremony at his office in Dharamshala.

It was presented by the alsarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. While addressing the media, maestro Amjad Ali Khan said, "We have played sarod with my sons, Aman Ali Bangash, Ayan Ali Bangash. We are playing sarod with the voice of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. So we are here to offer this award, Grammy award, to the Holiness, the Dalai Lama." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)