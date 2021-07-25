Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Days after the bus explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Beijing on Friday to hold talks with Chinese officials.

It comes days after the deaths of nine Chinese nationals in the Dasu bus blast on a bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

DG ISI Hameed will be holding strategic talks with Chinese officials, sources told Geo News.

The visit of high-ranking Pakistani officials holds significance after a tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan. It is to mention that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in China for a two-day visit.

Last week, a passenger bus had exploded in the Upper Kohistan district killing 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers. The explosion took place when the bus was on its way to the Dasu Hydro Power Project.

China has asked Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the "terrorist attack" in the neighbouring country.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had raised the issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a phone call, where he stressed the need to "use all necessary measures" to probe the incident and hold the culprits accountable.

The Chinese company, which is constructing the Dasu dam, said it decided to suspend the work after a blast in the northern province that killed several engineers. (ANI)

