Les Cayes, Aug 18 (AP) Officials in Haiti raised the death toll from a powerful weekend earthquake to 1,941 on Tuesday, just as a tropical storm brought strong winds and heavy rains the Caribbean nation.

The Civil Protection Agency also raised the number of injured people to 9,900.

The devastation is centred on the country's southwestern area, where health care has reached capacity and people have lost homes and loved ones. (AP)

