Juneau (US), Nov 22 (AP) Search and rescue crews discovered two more bodies late Tuesday in the debris field of a landslide that ripped down a heavily forested mountainside in southeast Alaska, bringing the death toll to three.

A girl was found dead in an initial search and three people -- two children and an adult -- remain missing, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Crews were using a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones to search for those unaccounted for. (AP)

