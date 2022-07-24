Tripoli [Libya], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from clashes between two rival armed groups in the Libyan capital Tripoli has increased to 16, and the injuries to 52, the Libyan Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

"All the wounded are receiving medical care inside public and private hospitals in Tripoli," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

Clashes erupted between two rival armed groups in different parts of Tripoli late Thursday and lasted until early Friday.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday expressed concern about the clashes, and called on all Libyans to do everything possible to preserve the country's "fragile stability at this sensitive time."

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader UNSMIL's regime in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

