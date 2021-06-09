Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): The death toll in Monday's train collision in Pakistan's Sindh province rose to 65 on Tuesday, according to police.

The death toll rose after rescuers pulled more bodies from a mangled bogie found crushed underneath an engine, Dawn reported.

Ghotki SSP Umer Tufail said around 10 to 12 of the bodies retrieved on Tuesday were of persons who were travelling with a wedding party.

The accident occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express, Geo News reported citing a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways statement.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the train accident took place after a welding joint of the track broke. The welding joint of the up track's right side broke, causing 12 coaches of the Millat Express to crash onto a down track.

The report further said the engine of Karachi-bound Syed Express and four coaches derailed as a result of the accident. Now, the experts are busy retrieving data from the black boxes of both trains. (ANI)

