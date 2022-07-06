Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, Wednesday, said that they have the truth on their side and have worked sincerely and as a result, the "Tibetan issue is not a political matter but it's a matter of truth."

His remarks were against the anti-humanistic attitude o China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

An expert Hon-Shiang Lau, Retired Chair Professor, City University of Hong Kong, exposed "forged" claims of China on Tibet. He said that Tibet was never part of China anywhere in its pre-1949 history, reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC).

He also proved that the PRC's evidence of sovereignty over Tibet is based on not only distortions but outright fabrications and forgeries of pre-1949 Chinese records.

Addressing the gathering in Shimla for his 87th birthday celebration, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, "What we have is truth on our side. We have not been telling lies. We have been sincere in our struggle so for all these years I have worked sincerely respecting the law and as a result of that the Tibetan issue is not only a political matter but it's a matter of truth."

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala.

The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 87 on Wednesday. Tibetan elected representatives and officers of the welfare office of the Central Tibetan Administration at Shimla lighted the lamp, offered prayers and cut the cake.

The Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration said that it is important for everyone to celebrate the Birthday of the Dalai Lama for the promotion of peace and compassion across the globe.

"People are celebrating the Birthday of Dalai Lama not only in India but also across the globe excluding the communist countries. We want the young generation to follow the Tibetan tradition and culture and also to know their roots, "the Tibetan Chief Representative Officer of Shimla said.

A monk said that Tibetans have been dreaming to celebrate the birthday of the Spiritual leader in Potala Palace in Lhasa, the home of the Dalai Lama.

" We are celebrating the birthday of His holiness, it is important for us. We all monks and others offer prayers here for a long life of His holiness. It is important for us to remember his contribution to world peace. We wish to celebrate his birthday in Potala Palace in Tibet someday. All Tibetan Community people are celebrating his birthday across the globe," said a Tibetan Buddhist Monk.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang here.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur virtually attended the event.

American actor Richard Gere was also present at the event.

The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

China has always interfered in the matters of Tibet and has tried to prevent the people from exercising their spiritual practices. It continues to sinicize Buddhism, recently by imposing a ban on sharing religious content on social media.

The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

He has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries that were destroyed by China, and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

