Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Taking offence to the stand of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on the Gilgit-Baltistan issue, Sajjad Raja, chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, has appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to declare its leaders to be "TRAITORS".

The APHC has said that they have no objections to Pakistan making Gilgit-Baltistan a part of its constitutional province.

"APHC Kashmir says they have no objection (to) Pakistan making Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutional province. They are not stakeholders in GB. Such people still expect us to raise voice for them. We shall oppose them everywhere & appeal that people of J&K should declare them TRAITORS," Raja tweeted on Monday.

Raja, in another tweet on Tuesday, hit out at the Imran Khan government of Pakistan, saying his army is just meant to keep "India engaged".

"Pakistan has no love for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, their army means to keep India engaged and the purpose of this policy is to claim that India is at war with Pakistan & that the people of Pakistan need a very strong army... Thus allocating more and more budget for the Pakistan(i) army," his tweet read.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken a strong objection to Pakistan's latest move, stating that it has seen reports regarding elections to the "so-called Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly" to be held on November 15.

"The Government of India has registered a strong protest with Pakistan and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated.

The Government of India has completely rejected the continued attempts by the Pakistani establishment to bring material changes in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation like the "Gilgit-Baltistan (Elections and Caretaker Government) Amendment Order 2020", according to the MEA.

The Imran Khan government recently released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming the Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, besides Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh, as its territory. (ANI)

