New York [US], September 24 (ANI): On the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on Friday, India and CARICOM (Caribbean Community) held discussions on various topics including deepening political engagement, and increasing trade and investment and cooperation in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery.

CARICOM group of countries in the developing world is considered to be one of the most advanced regional institutions.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the 4th India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Ministerial meeting and exchanged perspectives on health cooperation, digital linkages and capacity building.

During the meeting, India-CARICOM held discussions on deepening political engagement, and increasing trade and investment and cooperation in the context of post pandemic economic recovery. Both sides also deliberated on development partnership and capacity building including through tailor-made and specialized training courses and deputation of experts based on the requirements of the CARICOM countries, as per the statement.

CARICOM leaders acknowledged and thanked India's solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic expressed through supplies of essential medicines and vaccines, it stated, adding that both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation such as health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, IT and ITES capacity building, culture and sports.

India and CARICOM expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation in the international fora. They agreed to work together on global issues such as food and energy security, combating climate change as well as disaster management and resilience.

India and CARICOM highlighted the role played and the contributions made by the large and vibrant Indian diaspora who continue to serve as an enduring link of friendship between India and the Caribbean region. They agreed to work towards further strengthening people to people contact and cultural links, the MEA said.

The 4th India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers' Meeting was co-chaired by Belize's Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay along with Jaishankar on September 23.

The meeting was a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic meeting with the leaders of CARICOM countries on the sidelines of the UNGA in September 2019.

CARICOM group includes -- Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis. (ANI)

