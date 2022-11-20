New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers plus Meeting (ADMM) and the India-ASEAN defence ministers meeting on November 22 and 23 at Siem Reap, Cambodia, according to a Press release by the Indian Ministry of Defense.

India and Cambodia will be co-chairing the India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting, being hosted by Cambodia, starting on November 22 to commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations. Rajnath Singh and the invited dignities of the ASEAN will be discussing and announcing plans to boost the India- ASEAN partnership, as per the press release.

According to the press release, Rajnath Singh will be addressing the ADMM-Plus meeting on November 23.

India has been a partner of ASEAN since 1992 and the first ADMM plus meet was held in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010. Since 2017 ASEAN defence ministers have been meeting annually to discuss cooperation between ASEAN Plus countries. India and ASEAN elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2022, according to the press release by India's MOD.

In Cambodia, in addition to the ADMM-Plus meeting and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, Singh will also be participating in bilateral talks with defence ministers of participating countries to strengthen defence cooperation amongst ASEAN Plus nations. (ANI)

