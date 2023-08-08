Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): A delegation of Parliament members from Georgia, headed by MP Givi Mikanadze, is visiting Israel.

The delegation on Tuesday met with Israel’s Ambassador to Georgia Yuval Fuchs (who escorted them to Israel), the Head of the Euro Asia Bureau at the Israel Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Einat Shlein, the head of Mashav – Israel’s official international development cooperation program – and representatives of the consular division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read | Singapore: Could Not Cope Up With News of Getting Fired, Man Locks Up Nine Ex-Colleagues in Office; Gets Fine of $2,983.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported that the participants stressed the good relations between Israel and Georgia and discussed further cooperation in capacity building and other issues. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)