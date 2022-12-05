New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca, on Sunday, said that Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) Airways' direct flight between Delhi to Rome would give a significant boost to the connectivity between India and Italy.

Talking about boosting the relationship between the two countries, Luca said, "Connectivity between Italy and India will enhance relations. We've increasing exports and imports between the two countries. Direct flight (between Italy and Delhi) will boost movement and relations between two countries".

Notably, Italy's flag carrier ITA Airways, launched direct flights between its hub in Rome-Fiumicino and New Delhi over the weekend. The airline commenced the new service on December 3.

Earlier, on Saturday, ITA Airways tweeted, "The first Rome Fiumicino - New Delhi flight, operated with Airbus A330, departed today. This new intercontinental connection joins the seven already operated: New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo."

"ITA Airways flies to New Delhi, and with #YogaInTheAir takes you there in harmony of mind and body. Practice together with @MichelaCoppa and get ready for a journey that will change your life," ITA Airways added in a tweet.

The airline commenced the new service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the carrier's executives and other officials.

ITA will use its hub for its specific strategy to expand its network in Asia and bring more Indian passengers to Italy. The airline hopes promoting its New Delhi service will appeal to India, allowing passengers to continue to other destinations in its domestic network for business or leisure travel. (ANI)

