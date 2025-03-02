New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Ann Liebert, Adjunct Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney, visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Delhi, to gain insights into the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and explore potential avenues for knowledge-sharing and collaboration in the field of affordable healthcare solutions.

Ann is on a visit to Delhi for a media conclave, a statement by the, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is an initiative that can be represented in many countries, said Liebert. She added that there are many remote communities in Australia that don't have easy access to pharmacies, and this model of PMBJP could be followed there to provide affordable medicine, as per the statement.

Liebert commended the efforts of India in ensuring affordable and high-quality medicines reach citizens. She emphasised that universal access to essential medicines is critical for public health and expressed her appreciation for India's commitment to this cause.

Liebert was provided an overview of the Jan Aushadhi initiative, explaining its core objective of making quality generic medicines accessible at affordable prices, where she was given a guided tour of the Kendra, where she observed the range of PMBJP products and gained a deeper understanding of their impact on public healthcare in India.

A short film showcasing the Jan Aushadhi initiative was also presented, covering the operational framework and reach of Jan Aushadhi Kendras; efficient supply chain management and expansion strategy and affordability, accessibility and stringent quality control of medicines.

Liebert expressed keen interest in the Jan Aushadhi POS (Point of Sale) software and its role in streamlining the distribution and allocation of medicines. PMBI officials highlighted the robust quality assurance protocols under PMBJP, including procurement from WHO-GMP certified manufacturers and a two-tier quality check with NABL-accredited laboratories before distribution.

Concluding her visit, Liebert engaged with the pharmacists and staff at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, appreciating their dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to all.

The visit ended on a highly positive note, reinforcing the significance of international collaboration in advancing affordable healthcare solutions, the statement said. (ANI)

