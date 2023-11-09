An MoU between Delhi University and Hiroshima University, Japan was signed at University of Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): An MoU between Delhi University and Hiroshima University, Japan was signed at University of Delhi on Thursday to promote joint research at the international level with global universities, an official release said.

On this occasion, DU Registrar, Vikas Gupta and Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, Professor Shinji Kaneko, a representative of Hiroshima University, exchanged the documents.

On this occasion, Gupta said that the purpose of this MoU is to establish a mutually beneficial collaboration between the two Universities in the spirit of friendship, the release added.

He also said that under this MoU, both institutions will work together to promote joint research, exchange of faculty members and academic staff and graduate and post-graduate students and exchange of research outcomes, academic publications, and other academic information, it said.

In addition to these, there will be other academic and educational exchange programmes as suitable for both universities working together. He said that this MoU will remain effective for five years.

This MoU may be renewed with the mutual consent of both parties based on an assessment of achievements and ongoing relevance. On this occasion Dean of Academic Affairs K Ratnabali, Chairperson of DU Research Council, Daman Saluja, Chairperson, of International Relations Chandra Shekhar and many officials of both universities were present, the release said. (ANI)

