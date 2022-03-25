Kyiv [Ukraine], March 25 (ANI): Ukrainians will hold a rally in Warsaw, demanding NATO for a no-fly zone over the war-torn country and providing it with fighter jets as US President Joe Biden is set to visit Poland, reported local media.

Biden will travel to Poland during his Europe trip to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented costs" on Russia for its invasion, the White House said in a statement. The statement said, on Friday, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the rally will be taken out on March 25, 5 p.m. local time at Warsaw, Palace of Culture and Science, Marszalkowskiej Street entrance.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its second month, 2 more children are killed by Russian forces. They were killed in Donetsk Oblast. An 11-year-old girl in Mariupol and a 14-year-old boy in the town of Yasnaya Polyana lost their lives, according to the head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported the local media.

Ukrainian army reports taking down 130 troops, 9 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles at the eastern front in one day. Ukraine's Operational Tactical Group "East" repels 5 separate attacks by Russian forces on Thursday, reported local media.

Residents of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, were also warned to seal windows. Due to fire and explosions occurring in Kyiv Oblast, people in the capital are being asked to close their windows during the night, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.The Russian actions were immediately condemned by almost all the western countries, who rolled out severe sets of sanctions targetting the Russian economy, and key individuals.A number of countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Finland and several others, also banned Russian aircraft over their airspaces. (ANI)

