Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): US Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, with the former stressing that democratic principles and respect for the rule of law are at the centre of the US-Pakistan relationship and these values should continue.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reaffirm a productive US-Pakistan partnership," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press release.

Secretary Blinken stressed that democratic principles and respect for the rule of law are central to the US-Pakistan relationship and these values will continue to guide this partnership forward, the State Department release said.

The democratic values of Pakistan and the condition of the minorities have been a matter of concern as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also had to step in and launch a fact-finding report on human rights violations, enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, and curbs on press freedom in Balochistan, ARY News reported last week.

The fact-finding expedition that was carried out in October 2022, the report notes with concern the state’s widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, and the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which citizens say has cultivated a climate of fear, particularly in Makran, ARY News reported.

The US Secretary said Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks and affirmed the US’ commitment to continued partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism.

Secretary Blinken underscored the US' steadfast commitment to the people of Pakistan, highlighting that the economic success of Pakistan remains a top priority for the United States.

The Secretary noted that the US will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical and development initiatives and through our robust trade and investment ties.

He also welcomed the International Monetary Fund’s approval of a program to support Pakistan and encouraged continued reforms to promote economic recovery and prosperity.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the destabilizing effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine as well as the United States and Pakistan’s shared interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. (ANI)

