Biratnagar/Siraha [Nepal], November 13 (ANI): Protests were held in various parts of Nepal on Thursday against the Beijing government as China's atrocities against the Uyghur community continue.

Under the leadership of Jamiat Ulama-e-Morang, a protest was held in Biratnagar.

A similar protest was held in Siraha.

People participated in the protests chanting slogans like "Stop the atrocities of Uyghur Muslims in China".

About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)

