World News | Denmark's Frederiksen Secures Third Term as Prime Minister

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 2 (ANI/WAM): Mette Frederiksen has secured a third term as Denmark's Prime Minister as a coalition deal was reached around 10 weeks after parliamentary elections.

Social Democrat Frederiksen will lead a new centre-left government consisting of four parties.

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Late on Monday, Frederiksen informed King Frederik X of her intention to form a coalition made up of her Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the right-wing liberal Venstre party and the centrist Moderates.

"His Majesty the King has subsequently invited acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to form such a government," said a statement from the Danish Royal House.

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Frederiksen plans to present the new government's priorities on Tuesday. The new ministers are then scheduled to be presented to the king on Wednesday. (ANI/WAM)

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