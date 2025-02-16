Hunza [PoGB], February 16 (ANI): Hunza's Hotel Association, Traders' Association, political parties, and civil society organizations have all declared their unwavering support for the continuing demonstration in Diamer, where locals are calling for their rights, especially concerning the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

According to a post shared by Pamir Times, The residents of Diamer are still protesting despite the severe winter weather to bring the state's attention to their long-standing complaints, which include the protection of their rights over local resources, equitable recompense, and access to essential services.

Political party and civil society representatives in Hunza have reiterated their support for the demonstrators, praising their demands and urging immediate government action, Pamir Times reported.

Pamir Times highlighted that Hunza leaders emphasized that every person is entitled to advocate for their justifiable issues under the constitution. They pledged to support and take part in the current sit-in, acknowledging Diamer's tradition of nonviolent resistance.

The equal distribution of the benefits from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, the start of long-overdue development projects, and making sure that local communities receive their rightful entitlements are the main requests made by the people of Diamer and Hunza. The government has been encouraged by Hunza's leadership to act quickly to resolve these issues and hold substantive discussions with the impacted communities, Pamir Times reported.

The ancient petroglyphs of the Indus River in Diamer, one of South Asia's most important archaeological treasures, are in danger of being destroyed by the construction of the Diamer Basha Dam, according to Pamir Times.

Pamir Times reiterated that the reservoir will soon submerge an estimated 50,000 rock sculptures and 5,000 inscriptions, some of which date back to 8,000 BCE. From the earliest hunters and pastoralists to the Buddhist period and the arrival of Islam in the area, these sculptures, which are carved into the rock faces of Chilas and the adjacent territories, offer a unique historical record spanning millennia.

Numerous hunting scenes, animals, celestial symbols, and elaborate Buddhist stupas are among the subjects depicted in the petroglyphs. (ANI)

