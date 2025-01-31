Diplomats arriving at the Parliament ahead of the Budget session (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Foreign diplomats have arrived at the Parliament ahead of the 2025 budget session on Friday.

Diplomats from several countries such as Bazil, Japan, Slovakia, Serbia, South Korea amongst others were seen arriving at the Parliament.

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, Jacqueline Mukangira arrived at the Parliament.

Kuwait's ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali was also seen arriving at the Parliament.

Sinisa Pavic from the Republic of Serbia also arrived at the Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday began the Budget Session proceedings with an adress to Parliament. The President stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

The president said that my government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

President Droupadi Murmu was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of this year's Budget Session.

Followed by the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. (ANI)

