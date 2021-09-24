Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday termed the discussion with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi "productive" and said both leaders look to further deepen the partnership between the two countries.

"Great to meet with my good friend and a great friend of Australia, Indian PM Narendra Modi, during my visit to the US. A wide-ranging and productive discussion ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting as we look to further deepen the partnership between our two countries," Morrison tweeted.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Quad Leaders' Summit, the two leaders discussed regional and global developments.

Both leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries, the Office of the Prime Minister of India said.

"Advancing friendship with Australia. PM @ScottMorrisonMP held talks with PM @narendramodi. They discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia," PMO tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of Covid-19, trade, defence and clean energy.

"Another chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia! PM @narendramodi and @ScottMorrisonMP met today. Discussed regional & global developments as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas related to Covid-19, trade, defence, clean energy & more," Bagchi tweeted.

Both leaders have met a number of times on the sidelines of various international conferences. Earlier, PM Morrison had also called PM Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) alliance.

On September 15, both leaders also had a telephonic conversation, in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

Earlier today, PM Modi met five global CEOs for potential investment in India.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He had earlier addressed the Global COVID-19 Summit called by US President Biden.

Biden is scheduled to host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi's US visit will conclude on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

The high-level session of the UNGA began on Tuesday in New York. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'. (ANI)

