Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Land Department (DLD), through the real estate development sector, has launched the real estate investment trusts (REIT) privileges registry, and announced the opening of registration in it. Following design and development of the online platform and the training the service centres to receive applications, local and international real estate investment trusts are now ready to be processed.

This step comes in line with the Decree No. 22 of 2022 regarding approving the grant of privileges to real estate investment finds across the emirate, which aims to enhance its position as a global hub for real estate investment, and to provide incentive benefits to encourage real estate investment trust (REIT) to consider various projects across Dubai, and increasing investment in the market by achieving a long-term capital return for shareholders in these trusts.

Also Read | Russia Coup: Russian Wagner Mercenary Group Seize Military Facilities in Two Cities of Rostov and Voronezh.

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, said, "The privileges associated with the real estate investment trust (REIT) register is a new path in the emirate's journey towards a more prepared future, by raising attractiveness for local and foreign real estate investments, in line with the visions and directives of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This move is in conjunction with the efforts made by the Dubai Land Department and its partners from the government and private sectors to translate and achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for foreign investment and the raising of private sector investment in development projects."

Bin Mejren added, "DLD, through its specialists and work teams, will make all the efforts required to develop a register of privileges, and motivate local and international real estate trust companies, who meet the conditions and procedures, to benefit from the advantages of registration, which contributes to increasing the value of real estate transactions, for a more competitive Dubai." (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Titan Submersible Implosion: Canadian Authorities Launches Probe Into Polar Prince That Killed Five.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)