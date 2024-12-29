Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 (ANI): A two-part documentary by Taiwanese influencers exposed the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) covert efforts to recruit island nation citizens and manipulate public opinion, Taiwan News reported.

The documentary, released by influencers Ba Jiong, a video producer, and Minnan Wolf, a rapper, reveals how the CCP's United Front uses financial incentives to sway Taiwanese public sentiment.

Ba Jiong and Minnan Wolf, former CCP supporters, infiltrated a Taiwan Entrepreneurship Park in Fujian, China, by pretending to be pro-CCP Taiwanese. During their visit, they secretly recorded conversations with United Front officials, who discussed offering payments in exchange for creating pro-China content aimed at Taiwanese audiences.

The documentary, available on Ba Jiong's YouTube channel, sheds light on the CCP's strategies to infiltrate Taiwanese media. Part one, uploaded on December 6, garnered over 2.8 million views, while the second part was highlighted in a press conference on Saturday.

The documentary uncovers troubling tactics employed by Chinese officials, including offering financial support, bribes, and fake identification documents to recruit Taiwanese influencers.

These revelations have sparked concerns about Taiwan's vulnerability to China's information warfare, as the CCP seeks to manipulate public opinion and influence Taiwan's democratic processes, reported Taiwan News.

The film also accuses CCP officials in Fujian of corruption, alleging that they waste resources on recruitment efforts rather than investing in vital infrastructure and social programs, according to Vision Times.

Part two of the documentary takes a dramatic turn by alleging that the head of the United Front Office in Fujian is a Taiwanese national and a member of Taiwan's People First Party (PFP). This individual, the film claims, was "sent by James Soong," a prominent Taiwanese politician.

However, the PFP quickly denied these allegations on Saturday, calling them false, as reported by UDN.

Minnan Wolf's transformation from a pro-China figure into a staunch anti-CCP advocate forms the core of the documentary, Taiwan News reported.

Previously known as a "little pink" for his pro-China stance, Minnan Wolf now uses his experiences with the United Front to expose its covert operations. (ANI)

