New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday received Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India, David Puig for a farewell call.

Jaishankar wished him best for his future endeavours.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to receive Amb David Puig of Dominican Republic for a farewell call today in Delhi. Thank him for his work in Delhi. Wish him best for his future endeavours."

Diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and the Republic of India were signed in 1999. Following the establishment of these relations, the government of the Dominican Republic opened a permanent mission in New Delhi in 2006, as per the Embassy of Dominican Republic in India.

The opening in 2022 of the Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic, and the historic visit to Santo Domingo for its inauguration of S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the bilateral relation and the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The Dominican Republic and India share democratic institutions, adherence to the rule of law, the principle of solidarity, and the respect of the United Nations charter and international law. These values constitute the foundations of our bilateral relationship and guide our cooperation at the multilateral level.

A fruitful collaboration in the United Nations and in other international forums has led to exchanges of support and common positions. Both countries recognize the need for a renewed global order that takes into account the potential of South-South relations and the urgency to act together to preserve the future of the planet through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructures.

Bilateral trade has shown sustained growth in the last decade, reaching in 2024 a record of over 1 100 million dollars, with a positive balance for the Dominican Republic. The Indian market has established itself over the years as one of the principal destination for Dominican Republic exports. (ANI)

