Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has started experiencing "mild symptoms" of coronavirus hours after he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a White House official, as the President has been tested COVID-19 positive he will be working from the White House residence.

Trump had on Thursday (local time) tweeted about him having tested positive for coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Vice President Mike Pence said that they have tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

