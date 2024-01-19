Washington, DC [US], January 19 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has said that conservative pundit Tucker Carlson could make a good vice presidential running mate for his father, The Hill reported.

While speaking to cable channel Newsmax about whether he would consider Carlson, Trump Jr said the option was "on the table," according to The Hill report.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

Donald Trump Jr said, "I mean they're very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. And so, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender." His statement was first reported by Mediaite, The Hill reported.

For six years, Tucker Carlson hosted a prime-time show on Fox News before he was pulled off the air just days after the network paid Dominion Voting Systems to settle claims of defamation in connection with its coverage of Trump's false statements about the elections in 2020.

Also Read | NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda’s Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

After departure from Fox News, Carlson has launched his own media company and video show on social media platfom X. In 2023, Tucker Carlson rejected the suggestions that he would run for public office, saying it would be "kind of hard to envision."

Donald Trump himself has said that he would consider Carlson as a vice presidential pick as "he's got great common sense." During a town hall this week, Trump hinted that he has already made a decision on whom he will choose for the position, The Hill reported.

Earlier this week, Trump registered a landslide victory and is expected to win 20 of Iowa's 40 delegates. While, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are estimated to get eight and seven delegates respectively, CNN reported.

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

US President Joe Biden has called former President Donald Trump the 'front runner' of the "other side" after his landslide victory in Iowa caucuses and termed the 2024 contest as, "you and me" versus the "extreme MAGA Republicans".

"Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow," Joe Biden posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)