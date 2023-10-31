World News | Donetsk: Ukraine Alleges Russian Forces Killed Family of 9 in Their Sleep

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 31 (ANI): A family of nine, including two young children, was found dead in their home in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha, a horrifying incident that has generated shock and outrage in Ukraine and prompted investigations from both nations, CNN reported.

The Ukrainian Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office shared distressing images of the gruesome crime scene, depicting multiple family members fatally shot while they were in their beds, still holding each other, with bloodstains splattered on the walls.

Ukraine asserts that the family was murdered by Russian occupying forces following a dispute, while Russian authorities have reported the arrest of two Russian soldiers in connection with the killings.

Volnovakha has been under Russian control since March 2022, following Moscow's aggressive invasion of its neighbour the previous month.

The Ukrainian Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office has stated that armed individuals in "military uniform demanded that the family living there vacate the house to accommodate a Russian army unit" earlier this month. When the homeowner refused, the office reported, "the attackers threatened his family members with physical violence and left," as per preliminary information.

Several days later, the gunmen returned and "fatally shot all nine family members, who were asleep at the time," according to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office. They have initiated a pre-trial investigation for violations of the laws and customs of war.

