Beirut, Aug 9 (AP) French organisers say international donors have pledged a total of 252.7 million euro (USD 298 million) in emergency aid during conference for Lebanon.

The French presidency said this amount is including 30 million euros from France. Donors promised to provide emergency aid — focusing on medicine and hospitals, schools, food and housing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the first foreign leader to visit Lebanon after Beirut devastating explosion, co-organised the conference with the United Nations on Sunday.

International leaders, government officials and international organisation participated, including President Donald Trump.

The rebuilding needs of Lebanon are immense, but so is the question of how to ensure the millions of dollars promised in international aid is not diverted in a country notorious for missing money, invisible infrastructure projects and its refusal to open the books. (AP)

