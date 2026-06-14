World News | Dormant Laws and Systemic Failure Fuel Rampant Child Exploitation in Pakistan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): Despite observing World Day Against Child Labour alongside the international community, Pakistan continues to struggle with the widespread exploitation of children, raising questions about the effectiveness of its laws and enforcement mechanisms, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, child labour remains deeply entrenched across the country, with little visible progress towards fulfilling international commitments aimed at protecting children from economic exploitation.

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While official events and awareness campaigns marked the occasion, critics argue that practical measures to eliminate child labour remain largely absent.

Children between the ages of 10 and 15 are still commonly employed in motorcycle repair shops, vehicle workshops, roadside eateries, tyre puncture stalls, and other informal businesses in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

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Many of these children work long hours in hazardous conditions instead of attending school.

The situation is equally alarming for young girls.

Girls as young as eight can often be seen collecting recyclable waste, including cardboard, plastic bottles, scrap metal, and bones from streets while carrying loads heavier than themselves.

Many work in worn-out clothing and face severe social and economic hardships.

Reports of abuse against child domestic workers continue to surface.

Cases involving physical violence, forced hair cutting, and sexual assault of young girls employed in households have frequently resulted in police complaints.

Child labour is reportedly present even in the homes of influential officials and members of the judiciary, reflecting the extent of the problem.

Government initiatives, including child protection legislation, anti-begging laws, and the establishment of child welfare institutions, have delivered limited results despite receiving substantial funding.

Child begging, waste-picking, and labour in hazardous sectors remain widespread, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The International Labour Organisation has repeatedly highlighted the global challenge of child labour and promotes the message that education is every child's right.

However, millions of children worldwide, including a significant number in Pakistan, continue to work under difficult and often dangerous conditions, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)