Taipei [Taiwan], April 2 (ANI): Over 30 people are feared to be dead after a Taroko Express train carrying about 350 passengers derailed in a Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Friday.

Over 60 people have been injured in the accident, Kyodo news reported, citing local media.

The incident happened on the first day of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival weekend, according to the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).

The train derailed at 9:28 am, which departed from Shulin, New Taipei, headed to Taitung, with the train's second and third cars derailing, TRA further said, reported CNA News reported.

According to the TRA, an emergency task force has been put to investigate the cause of the incident. (ANI)

