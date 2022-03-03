Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): The "draconian" media law amendments passed by the Imran Khan government as an ordinance is drawing widespread criticism in Pakistan as it seeks to place fetters on the constitutional rights of citizens, local media reported.

The Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance makes it a criminal act to slander any organisation, institution set up by the government, further increasing the punishment of three years imprisonment for guilty to five years, The News International reported.

Calling it an intentional attempt to suppress free expression, Amnesty International has severely criticized the law. Also, Human Rights Watch has asked the government to revoke the law which violates the basic rights of people, including journalists.

Notably, the opposition parties, Joint Action Committee (JAC) set up by media bodies and the judiciary in Pakistan stand united against the Imran Khan government's flagrant attempt to stifle the voice of dissent.

The Islamabad High Court, while hearing a petition against the PECA amendment ordinance, observed that Imran Khan might have been misled by his advisers when briefed about the law as per the speech he delivered to the nation on Monday evening where he said the amendment was made to fight the "filth of child pornography and harassment of women", reported the Dawn newspaper.

While this seems a deliberate attempt to defend Imran Khan who is well aware of the consequences of the "draconian" law, the very observation of the court that the premier might have been misled shows its antagonism to the law.

The amendment to PECA demonstrated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has given up its pretence of allowing parliamentary discussion by relying on presidential ordinances to bulldoze laws violating fundamental rights, The News International reported.

The malevolent intentions behind the PECA amendment are clearly demonstrated by PTI ministers' regular speeches in support of it and their verbal attacks on journalists.

Imran Khan's speech on Monday night where he singled out a media group for its criticism of the government, implying that the media in Pakistan deals in 'fake news', shows his intolerance to media criticism.

PECA ordinance is a black law through which the government wants to gag journalists and society at large, the Pakistani newspaper reported adding that states, where citizens are unable to express themselves freely, are called fascist. (ANI)

