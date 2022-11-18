Los Angeles, Nov 17 (AP) Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Thursday that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer.

Authorities have said that a man driving an SUV early Wednesday veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run. Five of them were critically injured.

Authorities said a field sobriety test performed on the driver was negative.

It's not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.(AP)

