New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi Police with help of security agencies have arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for passing confidential information to Pakistan, sources said.

They said that the driver was honey-trapped by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and was arrested for passing confidential and sensitive information.

Police are conducting further probe in the matter. (ANI)

