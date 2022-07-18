Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 (ANI): A drug smuggler was arrested and 70 kilograms of opium poppy were confiscated from his possession in the northern Badakhshan province, media reports said citing the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

The arrested man was attempting to smuggle the opium from Badakhshan to the southern Helmand province on Sunday when police on a tip-off raided his hideout and confiscated the drug, the news agency said.

Also Read | Nepal: Import of Color TV, Tobacco Products, Liquor and More Banned Till August End, Details Inside.

Without providing more details, the media outlet quoting local officials said that no efforts would be spared to make Badakhshan a drug-free province, reported Xinhua.

Poppy cultivation is still being carried out in Afghanistan despite a ban implemented by the Taliban on the growth, production and distribution of illicit drugs.Afghanistan's counter-narcotics department expressed concerns over the increasing number of drug-addicted people, the TOLOnews reported.

Also Read | Canada to Resume Random COVID-19 Testing at Four Major Airports From Tomorrow.

"The number of drug addicts reached nearly four million in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate treated 20,000 of them. This process is going on in the center and in the provinces," Mawlawi Hassibullah, head of the Counter-Narcotics Deputy Ministry had said.

The opium-poppy farmers asked the Taliban to provide them support so that they can switch to other crops. "The government should support us or provide us with essential materials," a farmer said.

Notably, the drug addicts also requested the government to provide support for them."The Islamic Emirate may provide us with a shelter to continue living in it. I have suffered a lot. I am an Afghan and a woman," said a female drug addict.

Opium-poppy cultivation has been on a rise in Afghanistan's Kandahar and Helmand provinces for the 2022 harvest, a Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) April Quarterly Report stated.

The report further added that Opium was sold in open markets in these provinces and the farmers claimed of having no other economic alternative.The Taliban officially banned the production of opium and other narcotics in Afghanistan on April 3.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said, "the supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundazda has issued a decree prohibiting the cultivation, trafficking, and use of any kind of narcotics in Afghanistan."

The Islamic Emirate also mentioned a similar ban on the production of opium or other narcotics in 2021, but it did not get enforced.

3.5 million Afghans, or roughly 10 per cent of the estimated Afghan population, are addicted to drugs, the report said citing Deputy Minister of the Interior Noor Jalal Jalali and Deputy Minister for Counternarcotics Abdul Haq Hamkar.

The ban was implemented among rising food prices and economic crisis in the country, and as a result, opium-poppy farmers had limited alternatives.

Earlier in the month of May, a US media report stated that Afghanistan's fastest-growing drug industry operates from desert outposts in plain view weeks after the Taliban announced the ban.Afghanistan has been a global hub for opium production, estimated to supply 80 per cent of the world's opiate users. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)