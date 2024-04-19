Dubai [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Airports has urged passengers not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed and recommended arriving only two hours before their scheduled departure.

Emirates has also decided to suspend check-in for all customers across its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai, until 23:59 GMT on 19th April. This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at its Dubai hub.

Also Read | Apple Removes Meta-Owned WhatsApp and Threads From Its App Store in China at Request of Chinese Government.

In a statement, Emirates said that passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual.

Emirates advised all customers to check the latest flight schedules on its website, as delays to departures and arrivals are expected.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict 2024: Elon Musk Calls for Peace Amid War Between Israel and Iran, Says, 'Rockets Should Be Used To Reach the Stars Not To Harm Fellow Humans'.

The carrier advised impacted customers to contact their booking agent or Emirates Office for rebooking options, acknowledging the current high call volume and apologising for any delays in response. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)