World News | Dubai Chambers Engages in Series of Meetings to Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties Between Dubai, Ethiopia

Dubai [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has held a series of meetings with government entities, economic institutions, and investment organisations in Addis Ababa to explore ways of strengthening trade and investment between Dubai and Ethiopia.

The meetings were attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Dubai Chambers met with Ethiopia's Ministry of Industry, represented by Melaku Alebel, Minister of Industry, to discuss ways to expand cooperation across industrial sectors. The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen private sector partnerships, increase trade exchange, and open new avenues for joint investment.

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Dubai Chambers also held a meeting with the Ethiopian Investment Commission, represented by its Deputy Commissioner, Zinabu Yirga. Discussions focused on attracting investment, strengthening cooperation in priority sectors, and highlighting the investment environments in Dubai and Ethiopia, as well as the advantages available to investors and international companies.

In addition, Dubai Chambers met with Ethiopian Investment Holdings, Africa's largest sovereign wealth fund, represented by the fund's Deputy CEO, Meleket Sahlu. The meeting explored opportunities to build long-term partnerships that advance economic development and create new opportunities for companies and investors from Dubai and Ethiopia.

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The meetings took place as part of the trade mission led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Ethiopia and Ghana. The mission aims to support the expansion of companies operating in Dubai into high-potential African markets. (ANI/WAM)

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