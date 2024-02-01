Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Health Authority (DHA) showcased, at the ongoing Arab Health Congress, a comprehensive platform that is has developed to improve medical education, research, and innovation in the field of healthcare in the Emirate of Dubai.

Known as the "Mawaheb" smart platform, it will bolster medical education and healthcare innovation in Dubai.

The platform aligns with the principles of Services 360 and is an integrated electronic platform that connects with various systems of entities in Dubai and offers a range of services for health professionals, medical and health sciences students, and healthcare and training facilities.

Wadeia Mohamed Sharif, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at the DHA, stated that the programme reflects the Authority's commitment to organising and governing medical education and research, aligned with the crucial transformation phase witnessed by the healthcare sector in Dubai.

She mentioned that the programme aims to provide the healthcare sector with the best medical expertise and competencies.

It also aims to diversify specialisations, especially in vital fields that are in high demand.

Additionally, it aims to enhance the capabilities and operational efficiency of medical facilities, assisting them in improving the quality of their services in line with the strategic objectives of the Authority, particularly the goal of sustainable health.

She highlighted that the DHA has several integrated initiatives supporting this ambitious programme.

The first edition of this initiative was launched in 2023 and successfully attracted 24 leading healthcare entities in the emirate of Dubai, offering over 120 vacancies and attracting more than 300 students and graduates.

The programme also supports a range of initiatives for the continuous development of medical staff.

Since 2017, the Authority has enrolled 1,184 trainee doctors into the internship programme and 529 specialised doctors into the residency programme.

Additionally, the Authority has provided professional development hours, accrediting an average of 2,300 continuous professional development programmes annually. Furthermore, the Authority has facilitated the launch of 56 medical conferences in 2023 to promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

With strong support for this programme, Sharif emphasised the establishment of an electronic medical library for licenced healthcare practitioners in the Emirate of Dubai.

This extensive library stands as one of the largest medical libraries in the region, comprising over 31 million medical references and research sources and benefiting 12,813 affiliated members.

The Authority also offers scholarships for outstanding Emirati students as part of the "Medicine and Science" programme, granting 454 scholarships, and 144 doctors graduated in various medical specialisations as part of this programme.

A total of 40 hospitals and medical centres have joined this initiative to provide internship and residency training through the system linked to the "Sheryan" platform, which is responsible for licensing facilities and individuals in the Emirate of Dubai.

Wadiah added that the Scientific Research Ethics Committee had approved 222 proposed research requests in 2023.

Additionally, the Authority has extended support to global researchers in publishing their medical research in reputable medical journals, such as the Dubai Medical Journal and the Dubai Journal of Diabetes and Endocrinology. (ANI/WAM)

