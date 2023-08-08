Dubai [UAE], August 8 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate market recorded 670 sales transactions worth AED 2.03 billion on Monday, in addition to 112 mortgage deals totalling AED 724.49 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED 94.95 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 599 villas and apartments worth AED 1.7 billion, and 71 land plots worth AED 328.06 million.

The mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED 702.13 million and 18 land plots valued at AED 22.36 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 2.8 billion. (ANI/WAM)

