Dubai [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Dubai has been ranked eighth worldwide and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) for the second year in a row.

In an annual study released by Japan's Mori Memorial Foundation, the index highlights Dubai's role as a leader in innovation, economic dynamism, and global connectivity.

This achievement makes Dubai the only city in the Middle East to feature in the top 10, reaffirming its position as a major global hub for business, talent, and investment.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attributed this achievement to the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent," said Sheikh Hamdan. "The city has created one of the world's best environments for businesses to thrive, creative ideas to take shape, and individuals to realise their aspirations while enjoying an exceptional quality of life. This achievement reflects not only visionary leadership but also the collective contributions of countless individuals who share a commitment to excellence."

The Crown Prince highlighted the key drivers behind Dubai's success, including its world-class infrastructure, which continues to attract global investment and top talent. He highlighted the city's flexible and progressive legislative framework, designed to foster innovation and adapt to evolving global trends.

He also underscored the importance of Dubai's strong public-private sector partnerships, which have created a dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and growth.

"Dubai's high ranking on global indices shows that we are not just keeping pace with the world, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence," he added.

Reaffirming Dubai's commitment to sustainable growth, Sheikh Hamdan said, "We remain steadfast in our efforts to consolidate Dubai's global status as a city of the future. By embracing strategic innovation and maintaining a strong commitment to excellence, we are creating new opportunities across industries."

With a strong focus on improving quality of life and fostering economic opportunities, Dubai continues to attract the world's leading minds, businesses, and investors. One of the fastest-growing cities in the index, Dubai is also constantly establishing new benchmarks for urban innovation, connectivity, and resilience.

The Global Power City Index (GPCI) evaluates and ranks the major cities of the world according to their "magnetism," or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world. It does so by measuring six functions--Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility--providing a multidimensional ranking. (ANI/WAM)

