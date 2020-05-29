World News | Dutch Authorities Close Third Meatpacking Plant in a Week over Virus Fears

World. (File Image)

Amsterdam, May 29 (AP) Dutch authorities have closed a third meatpacking plant in a week for fear it would be source of coronavirus transmission.

The Van Rooi plant in the southern Netherlands was closed on health grounds after 16 per cent of a sample of 130 workers tested positive.

Also Read | Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,944 After 372 New Cases Reported in the State: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

“The test results show that there is a risk that the company can become a hotspot to spread the coronavirus within a short timespan,” the regional security authority said in a statement.

The plant will be closed until at least June 2. Over 30,000 people work in the Dutch meatpacking and slaughterhouse industry. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump Tweets 'China!' as Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 1,770,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)