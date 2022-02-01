Amsterdam [Netherlands], February 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit Ukraine on February 1.

"The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border continues to be of concern. Foreign Minister Hoekstra and I are in close contact with our allies on this issue. Shortly before our visit to Ukraine tomorrow [February 1], I spoke today with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg," Rutte said in a statement.

He also said he intends to have a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the prime minister, the goal of all these talks is to find a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis around Ukraine, "while preparing for the worst scenarios."

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. (ANI/Sputnik)

