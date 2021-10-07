New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday spoke about the US-India relationship, the Quad, and the future of a free and open Indo Pacific region with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

"It was wonderful to speak about the #USIndia relationship, the Quad, and the future of a free and open #IndoPacific region with @harshvshringla at the @USIBC #IndiaIdeasSummit," Sherman tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman thanked USIBC and US Chamber for inviting her and Shringla to speak at the India Ideas Summit.

"Thank you so much to @USIBC and @USChamber for inviting me and @harshvshringla to speak to the #IndiaIdeasSummit, and for all the important work you do every day to promote trade and investment ties between the United States and India," Sherman wrote in another tweet.

US Deputy Secretary of State also had an engaging discussion with members of India's LGBTQI+ community.

"I had an engaging discussion with members of India's LGBTQI+ community. I was so impressed hearing about their pioneering work to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ people in India. Together, we can build a safe and inclusive society for all," Sherman tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Sherman arrived in New Delhi to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues. During her visit from October 5-7, she also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (ANI)

