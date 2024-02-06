New Delhi, February 6 (ANI): The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, took to Twitter to express appreciation for Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi of Argentina, as he bid farewell following his tenure.

In his tweet, S Jaishankar acknowledged Ambassador Gobbi's tireless efforts in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and Argentina over the past three years.

External Affairs Minister wrote in a post on X, "Received Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi of Argentina for a farewell call. Appreciate his tireless contributions to enhancing India-Argentina relations in the last 3 years."

The farewell call received by Ambassador Gobbi signifies the culmination of his diplomatic service in India, during which he has played a pivotal role in fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

The commendation from S Jaishankar underscores the importance of Ambassador Gobbi's contributions in furthering cooperation and understanding between India and Argentina across various sectors.

As Ambassador Gobbi concludes his diplomatic mission, his efforts to strengthen the bond between India and Argentina are duly recognized and appreciated by the Indian government, paving the way for continued collaboration and friendship between the two countries.

Recently, India and Argentina commemorated 75 years of bilateral relations marked by friendship, cooperation, and shared values.

The two countries had established diplomatic ties on February 3, 1949.

"We are honoured to commemorate 3 February 1949, when India and Argentina, the two vibrant democracies, embarked on a remarkable journey of friendship, cooperation, and shared values," the Indian Embassy in Argentina posted on X.

Reacting to the post, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Commemorating 75 Years of diplomatic relations between #IndiaArgentina."

Earlier on February 1, Argentina's Secretary for International Economic Relations, Ambassador Marcelo Cima, received the Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, and the two reviewed key topics of bilateral cooperation and economic and trade relations between both countries.

They also agreed on the interest in restoring the historical peak recorded in 2022, when overall trade reached nearly USD 6.4 billion, with a surplus of USD 2.7 billion for Argentina. (ANI)

