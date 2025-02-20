Johannesburg [South Africa], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos.

Jaishankar, on the sidelines of G20 meeting, congratulated him on his appointment and agreed to work together to enhance the two nations' friendship.

"Good to meet Ethiopian FM Gedion Timotheos of Ethiopia. Congratulated him on his appointment. And agreed to work together to strengthen our longstanding partnership."

Jaishankar met his counterpart Foreign Ministers from other nations at the G20 meeting and said that it was "good to see colleagues from across the world.".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterparts from Singapore and Brazil on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in South Africa's Johannesburg on Thursday.

Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan discussed their work in furthering bilateral ties. They also spoke about the state of the world.

In a post on X, he stated, "Always a good conversation with FM @VivianBala of Singapore, this time in Johannesburg on the sidelines of G20 FMM. Discussed the state of the world and our work in furthering bilateral ties."

Jaishankar also met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Johannesburg. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, global developments and the work of two nations in the G20 and Brazil's BRICS Presidency.

"Delighted to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil today in Johannesburg. Discussed bilateral ties, global developments, our work in the G20 and Brazil's BRICS Presidency," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) at the invitation of South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "EAM's participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India's engagement with G20 countries and bolster the voice of the Global South in this important forum. EAM is expected to hold few bilateral meetings in the margins of the FMM."

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024 through to November 2025. The theme for South Africa's G20 Presidency is Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability. The theme guides the priorities of the Working Groups in both Sherpa and Finance Tracks and informs the High-Level Deliverables of South Africa's G20 Presidency, according to the official statement. (ANI)

