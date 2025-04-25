New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Egypt Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed and discussed deepening of strategic partnership of between the two countries.

Jaishankar during his meeting with Zayed appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/19157344953800663133

Also Read | Pope Francis' Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Rome To Attend Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church (See Pic).

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with the ambassadors of Israel and Argentina in New Delhi on Friday and held discussions on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including the condemnation of the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a series of post on X, External Affairs Minister shared the details of the meetings held with the envoys of the two countries.

EAM Jaishankar appreciated Israel's steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism.

"A good discussion with Ambassador Israel @ReuvenAzar in New Delhi today. Appreciated Israel's steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism," EAM Jaishankar wrote.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1915737482378838479

Upon meeting the Argentinian ambassador, Jaishankar welcomed Argentina's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both also held discussions about the advancement of ties between the two countries.

"Met Ambassador @CaucinoMariano of Argentina today. Welcome Argentina's strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack. Spoke about advancing our bilateral and multilateral cooperation", he wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1915735378058711492

Earlier on Friday, the envoys of US, Israel and Spain had arrived at the South Block office of the Ministry of External Affairs. While speaking to media, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said called the Pahalgam terror attack a "watershed moment" and said that discussions were held on areas of mutual concern that have to do with fight against terrorism.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had briefed ambassadors of select countries based in New Delhi, including Germany, Japan, Poland, the UK, and Russia, on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)