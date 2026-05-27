World News | EAM Jaishankar Arrives at Cyprus for Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers

Nicosia [Cyprus], May 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Jaishankar arrived at the venue at the invitation of Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

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In a post on X, he said, "Arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers - Gymnich. Thank EU HRVP Kaja Kallas and FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus for the invitation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2059670423080735071?s=20

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In a significant diplomatic stopover, Jaishankar was warmly received by India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit V Gupte, at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday.

The meeting, which took place as the EAM transited through Germany on his way to Cyprus for the European Union Foreign Ministers' (EU FM) meeting, served as a vital platform for reviewing the trajectory of bilateral relations.

During the brief but productive interaction, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Germany stated that Ambassador Gupte provided the EAM with a comprehensive briefing on the current state of India-Germany relations.

https://x.com/eoiberlin/status/2059612326207119824?s=20

Kaja Kallas travelled to Cyprus on May 27-28 to chair the traditional 'Gymnich' informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers. The meeting will be hosted by Cyprus in the city of Limassol.

The Foreign Ministers of India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have been invited to participate in specific discussions.

EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs will meet for an informal Foreign Affairs Council on 27-28 May 2026 in Lemesos.

The meeting will be conducted in the Gymnich format, which takes place once every six months and provides the opportunity for more open discussion and reflection on key issues.

The Gymnich meeting of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Cyprus is co-chaired by Dr Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the meeting, Ministers will discuss current and regional issues. (ANI)

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