New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed admiration for Nidhi Chaphekar, a survivor of the 2016 Brussels terror attack, who has chronicled her harrowing moments in her book "UNBROKEN."

The External Affairs Minister took to social media to highlight Chaphekar's remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Military Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliwa Resigns Over Failure To Prevent October 7 Attack.

"Glad to meet Nidhi Chaphekar, a terror attack survivor from the 2016 Brussels attack. Received her book: UNBROKEN. Admire the spirit and courage. The title of her book sums up her attitude," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

Nidhi Chaphekar, a former air hostess with Jet Airways, gained international attention when a haunting photograph of her, bloodied and dazed, emerged from the aftermath of the Brussels airport bombing in March 2016. Despite sustaining severe injuries, including burns and shrapnel wounds, Chaphekar's spirit remained unbroken.

Also Read | US Road Accident: Two Indian Students From Telangana Killed in Head-On Collision Between Two Vehicles in Arizona.

Chaphekar's book chronicles her journey from the harrowing moments of the Brussels attack to her ongoing recovery and the strength she found within herself.

In an earlier interaction with ANI, Chaphekar said that no one even thought that such an attack could happen in the world, stressing that it was "horrible."

"This 2016 attack reminds me of what I lost and how I dealt with my problems when this attack happened. I was there at the airport, and the blast took place, and after that, I don't remember anything that happened next... No one even thought before that (Brussels bombing attack) this type of attack could happen in the world. When I opened my eyes in the hospital, I had no memory left, I lost everything, I can't remember things, and my legs and hands were broken, my eardrums were damaged," Chaphekar said while speaking to ANI.

The suicide bombings on March 22, 2016, at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system killed 32 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attacks took place near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU and were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe (ISIS).

Hundreds of travellers and transport staff were maimed, and seven years on, many victims, relatives, and rescuers remain traumatized.

Later, the official death toll from the attacks rose to 35. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)