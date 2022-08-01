New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated the government and people of Switzerland on their National Day and affirmed the continued efforts by the Indian side to further advance the partnership with the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Government and people of Switzerland on their National Day. Will continue our efforts for advancing our long-standing Dynamic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Since India's independence, Switzerland and India have developed warm and friendly ties based on their commitment to democracy and the rule of law. On August 14, 1948, both the nations signed a Treaty of Friendship in New Delhi, marking a significant defining moment in Indo-Swiss relations and one of the first of its kind to be signed by an independent India. The 70th anniversary was commemorated by Switzerland and India in 2018.

Both sides have shared partnerships in areas including science and technology, tourism, railways, skill development, and climate action among others.

Recently on June 22, India and Switzerland announced a new agreement to manufacture robotic cleaning equipment in Mysuru on June 22, following an increase in COVID-19 infections worldwide.

The Joint Venture between Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG of Switzerland and Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd will see the rollout of state-of-the-art Swiss Engineered made in India products.

The one-of-a-kind factory will produce 20 different sorts of machines, from the most basic to those that can create sophisticated robotics. These devices provide automated cleaning solutions for a range of applications, from vast locations like warehouses, shopping centres, and railroad stations to smaller and more intricate ones like office buildings. (ANI)

